Senior alert issued after Roanoke man goes missing

An 81-year-old Roanoke man is missing, and state police have issued a senior alert in efforts to find him. Police say Charles George suffers cognitive impairment, and his health and safety are considered at risk. George was last seen around 10:00 last night at a northwest Roanoke home near William Fleming High School.

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of Roanoke City Police Department on October 24, 2019 at 0930 hours. The Roanoke City Police Department is looking for Charles Edward George, black, male, 81 years old, 5’08”, 200 lbs., with brown eyes and balding/gray hair. He was last seen Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 2200 hours, on Dansbury Drive NW, Roanoke, Virginia. Possibly wearing blue sweat shirt, gray sweat pants, black tennis shoes and black glasses. The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigating agency. Please contact the Roanoke City Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts at 540-853-2212 or you may find complete information at http://www.vasenioralert.com