16 arrested on Franklin County drug charges

NEWS RELEASE: On October 15, 2019 members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began serving multiple drug indictments obtained through the Franklin County Grand Jury. Thirty two drug related indictments were issued on 16 different offenders. The subjects listed have been arrested on the corresponding charges. As a result of the arrests, deputies and investigators obtained and executed three additional search warrants. Several additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending as a result of the searches. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
- Incident: Narcotics Arrests
- Incident Reported: October 15, 2019
- Location of Incident: Numerous locations in Franklin County
- Suspect #1 Name: Randall Layne Stump of Ferrum, VA
- Suspect #1 Age: 36
- Charges:
- Distribution of schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #2 Name: Shawn Delante Wright of Rocky Mount, VA
- Suspect #2 Age: 31
- Charges:
- Distribution of schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #3 Name: Jerry Lee Hodges of Ferrum, VA
- Suspect #3 Age: 59
- Charges:
- Manufacture Marijuana (x2)
- Possess with intent to Distribute Marijuana (x2)
- Suspect #4 Name: Ethan Ryan Hundley of Glade Hill, VA
- Suspect #4 Age: 26
- Charges:
- Distribute of Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Suspect #5 Name: Amanda Dawn Martinez of Glade Hill, VA
- Suspect #5 Age: 39
- Charges:
- Distribution of schedule I or II controlled substance
- Suspect #6 Name: Jeffrey Lynn Blankenship of Penhook, VA
- Suspect #6 Age: 49
- Charges:
- Manufacture Marijuana
- Possess with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
- Possession of a Firearm with over one pound of Marijuana
- Suspect #7 Name: Shannon Lee Saari of Wirtz, VA
- Suspect #7 Age: 33
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #8 Name: Randal Eugene Manley of Henry, VA
- Suspect #8 Age: 59
- Charges:
- Possession of schedule I or II controlled substance (x3)
- Possession of Firearm with Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Suspect #9 Name: Christopher Lyn Tolley of Rocky Mount, VA
- Suspect #9 Age: 43
- Charges:
- Possession of schedule I or II controlled substance
- Suspect #10 Name: Tiffany Michelle Hodges of Ferrum, VA
- Suspect #10 Age: 44
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Suspect #11 Name: Lorrie Earlene Hicks of Rocky Mount, VA
- Suspect #11 Age: 23
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #12 Name: Teresa Gayle Craighead of Rocky Mount, VA
- Suspect #12 Age: 42
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #13 Name: Jerry Wayne Underwood of Callaway, VA
- Suspect #13 Age: 34
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #14 Name: Julie Lynn Law of Boones Mill, VA
- Suspect #14 Age: 29
- Charges:
- Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Suspect #15 Name: Amanda Elizabeth Harding of Huddleston, VA
- Suspect #15 Age: 29
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance (x2)
- Possession of Ammo by a Convicted Felon
- Felony Child Endangerment
- Suspect #16 Name: Mary Elizabeth Blankenship of Rocky Mount, VA
- Suspect #16 Age: 38
- Charges:
- Distribution of Schedule I or II controlled substance
- Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I or II Controlled Substance