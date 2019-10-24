16 arrested on Franklin County drug charges

NEWS RELEASE: On October 15, 2019 members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office began serving multiple drug indictments obtained through the Franklin County Grand Jury. Thirty two drug related indictments were issued on 16 different offenders. The subjects listed have been arrested on the corresponding charges. As a result of the arrests, deputies and investigators obtained and executed three additional search warrants. Several additional felony and misdemeanor charges are pending as a result of the searches. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.