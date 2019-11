Senior alert for woman with cognitive impairment

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT ON BEHALF OF CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT ON 11/08/2019 AT 2130 HOURS.

THE CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS LOOKING FOR BOBBIE JAMES, BLACK, FEMALE, 66 YEARS OLD, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES,135 lbs., WITH BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN ON 11/08/2019 AT 1630 HOURS AT HER RESIDENTS ON SHEFFIELD PLACE IN CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING LIME GREEN PANTS AND A TAN COAT WITH A HOOD.

THE MISSING SENIOR SUFFERS FROM A COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AND THE DISAPPEARANCE POSES A CREDIBLE THREAT TO HER HEALTH AND SAFETY AS DETERMINED BY THE INVESTIGATING AGENCY.

PLEASE CONTACT THE CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH ANY INFORMATION REGARDING HIS WHEREABOUTS AT 804-748-1251 OR YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT http://www.vasenioralert.com