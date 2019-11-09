Virginia gets first female House Speaker, Roanoke Del. not selected

In a history-making vote, Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn became the first woman to be nominated by their caucus for Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates. She will also be the first Jewish Speaker.

“It has been my great honor to serve as House Democratic Leader in this momentous year, and I am so grateful for the support of my colleagues. I look forward to working with every single member of the House of Delegates, Democrat and Republican, to move Virginia forward,” said Speaker-designee Filler-Corn.

The full House of Delegates will officially vote to confirm a new Speaker the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

Delega t e Charniele Herring will be the new Majority Leader, becoming the first woman and the first African American to serve as Majority Leader in the House of Delegates. She previously served as Caucus Chair. “I could not be prouder of our members–both those celebrating re-election and those we are welcoming to the House for the first time. We have a lot of work to do and promises to keep, and I look forward to serving as Majority Leader in the first Democratic-led House in a generation,” said Leader-elect Herring.