Senator Kaine, wife Anne Holton test positive for coronavirus anitbodies

US Senator Tim Kaine and his wife Anne Holton – the interim president of George Mason University – have tested positive for antibodies to the coronavirus, a blood test that indicated previous exposure to COVID-19. Kaine says they decided to have the antibody testing after they both felt ill earlier this year. (see release below)

KAINE STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS ANTIBODY TEST RESULTS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement: “My wife Anne and I recently tested positive for antibodies to coronavirus. “I tested positive for the flu earlier this year and was given standard medication to treat it. The symptoms lingered and I continued to receive treatment from my physician for the flu through mid-March. At the end of March, I experienced new symptoms that I initially thought were flu remnants and a reaction to an unusually high spring pollen count. Then Anne experienced a short bout of fever and chills, followed by congestion and eventually a cough.

“After Anne got sick, we each talked to our health providers in early April and they thought it possible that we had mild cases of coronavirus. We were both at home in Richmond, working remotely and isolated from others. Due to the national testing shortage, we were not tested for the virus but continued isolating and watched for any worsening of symptoms. By mid-April we were symptom free. “We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month. While those antibodies could make us less likely to be re-infected or infect others, there is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines—hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well. It shows those around you that you care about them.”