GOP: Va governors have too many emergency powers for too long

Virginia Republican leaders are calling upon lawmakers of both parties to change the state’s emergency powers statute. They say the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light that the governor’s emergency powers are too broad and can last too long. – and there should instead be a shorter limit on such orders, perhaps 30 days, until legislators can reconvene in special session. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

