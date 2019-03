Senator Edwards on I-81 funding, Northam, and expanded Amtrak service

State Senator John Edwards addressed a wide variety of issues during a live conversation Thursday on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News, topics that included new proposals to fund Interstate 81 improvements, Governor Northam’s ability to lead the commonwealth in light of the blackface yearbook revelation, his own plans to seek a seventh term in Richmond, and his goal of expanding Amtrak service to Christiansburg. Here is the full conversation:

03-28 Edwards Live-WEB