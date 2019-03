Northam proposes new, dedicated funding for 81 improvements

| By

Governor Northam was in Salem today to announce amendments that would provide $150 million a year for the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Fund. The proposed amendment would place a greater burden on trucking companies:

03-28 Northam-81 Trucks Bite-WEB

The proposed amendment will be looked at by the General Assembly when lawmakers return to Richmond on Wednesday.