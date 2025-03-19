ROANOKE, Va. (March 19, 2025) – U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is touring Southwest Virginia this week, making stops in Christiansburg, Damascus, and Roanoke to discuss workforce development, historic preservation, and hurricane recovery efforts.

Christiansburg: Preserving African American History

On Thursday, March 20, Kaine will visit the Christiansburg Institute Museum, which preserves the history of African American education in Southwest Virginia. The institute operated as a private school for Black students for over 100 years, and Kaine’s visit aims to highlight efforts to preserve its legacy.

Damascus: Rebuilding the Virginia Creeper Trail

On Friday, March 21, Kaine will stop in Damascus to receive updates on recovery efforts following Hurricane Helene, which caused extensive damage to the Virginia Creeper Trail, homes, and local infrastructure. Kaine has pushed for federal funding to support the $660 million reconstruction project, ensuring the trail—an economic driver for the region—is restored.

Roanoke: Workforce Development Roundtable

Kaine will conclude his Southwest Virginia tour in Roanoke at Virginia Western Community College, where he will host a workforce development roundtable with local educators and business leaders. He plans to discuss the importance of expanding job training opportunities and his Jumpstarting Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS) Act, which would allow federal Pell Grants to fund short-term job training programs.

What’s Next?

Senator Kaine has long supported economic growth and historical preservation in Southwest Virginia. His latest tour focuses on education, recovery efforts, and workforce training, aiming to strengthen opportunities in the region. Stay tuned for updates as his discussions continue.