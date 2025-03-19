ROANOKE, Va. (March 19, 2025) – The Berglund Center is bringing back a fan-favorite winter experience this weekend with public ice skating and ice bumper cars, offering a unique way to enjoy the ice before the season ends.

A one-of-a-kind experience

Visitors can glide across the rink or hop into an ice bumper car for a spinning, bumping adventure. This family-friendly attraction is a hit for all ages, combining the thrill of skating with the fun of bumper cars.

Tickets are selling quickly, and attendees are encouraged to purchase in advance. Tickets can be bought online or in person at the Berglund Center box office at 540-853-2510.

Upcoming events at Berglund Center

Beyond ice skating, the Berglund Center has a lineup of major events coming soon:

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour – March 27

– TacoRitas Festival – May 4

– Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour – June 7

For ticket purchases and more information, visit BerglundCenter.com. Don’t miss out on the last chance to experience public ice skating and ice bumper cars this season!