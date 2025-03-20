Verge is now the Innovation Alliance Gene Marrano March 20, 2025 1 min read Erin Burcham – submitted A new name, but the mission remains the same – expanding the local tech economy. “The Roanoke Blacksburg Innovation Alliance,” is the new branding for VERGE, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Continue Reading Previous: Ice bumper cars and public skating return to Berglund Center Related Stories 1 min read Ice bumper cars and public skating return to Berglund Center Ian Price March 19, 2025 1 min read Botetourt County launches ‘Let’s Go BOCO’ to promote outdoor recreation Web Staff March 19, 2025 2 min read Roanoke College announces upcoming public events for March and April Web Staff March 19, 2025