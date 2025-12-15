Norfolk Southern awards $100K in grants to Roanoke nonprofits to support local communities Web Staff December 15, 2025 1 minute read A major American freight railroad company with strong ties to Roanoke has distributed $100,000 in grants to several local nonprofit organizations, aiming to help build stronger communities across the Valley as WFIR’s Conner Arthur reports: Share: Post navigation Previous: RAM House capital campaign making progress; matching challenge grant underway Related Stories 1 minute read RAM House capital campaign making progress; matching challenge grant underway Gene Marrano December 15, 2025 0 1 minute read Pulaski County Motorsports Park to reopen in 2026 Web Staff December 15, 2025 0 2 minutes read Police search Brown University after shooter kills 2 and wounds 9 on campus Ian Price December 13, 2025 0