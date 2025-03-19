BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (March 19, 2025) – Exploring the outdoors in Botetourt County is now easier than ever with the launch of ‘Let’s Go BOCO’, an interactive map designed to guide residents and visitors to the best hiking, fishing, biking, and outdoor adventure spots in the region.

A New Tool for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The Botetourt County Parks & Recreation Department developed this user-friendly tool to help people discover the county’s wealth of natural attractions.

“Adventure surrounds Botetourt County,” said Victor Morales, Director of Parks & Recreation. “We aim to help residents locate their next outdoor recreation experience and fall in love with what’s in their backyard.”

With just a click, users can get directions, learn what to bring, and find details about trails, waterways, and parks throughout the county. The platform is designed for both seasoned adventurers and those new to outdoor recreation, making it easier to explore and appreciate the county’s natural beauty.

Explore the Best of BOCO

Whether you’re looking to hike scenic trails, cast a fishing line, or bike through the mountains, Let’s Go BOCO provides an all-in-one guide to planning your next outdoor excursion. The initiative also aims to encourage community engagement and an active lifestyle among residents.

How to Access ‘Let’s Go BOCO’

The map is available online now at www.botetourtva.gov/letsgoboco. Visitors are encouraged to explore the site, find new outdoor destinations, and share their experiences.