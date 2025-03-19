SALEM, Va. (March 19, 2025) – Roanoke College has announced a series of public events open to the community this spring, featuring prominent speakers in law, medicine, history, and space exploration. All events are free unless otherwise noted and will take place on the Roanoke College campus.

March Events

Ethics Reform at the Supreme Court

Thursday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.

Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom

The Gentry Locke Lecture will feature Alicia Bannon, director of the Judiciary Program at the Brennan Center for Justice. Bannon will discuss ethics reform within the U.S. Supreme Court, highlighting judicial accountability and transparency.

April Events

Exercise is Better than Medicine: Be a Superior Doctor

Tuesday, April 1, 7:00 p.m.

Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom

Renowned exercise scientist Dr. Zhen Yan will deliver the W. Oscar and Daisy W. Hylton Lecture, focusing on how exercise plays a crucial role in preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Emancipation Week Lecture: Male or Man?

Wednesday, April 2, 7:00 p.m.

Colket Center, Wortmann Ballroom

Dr. Charmaine A. Nelson, a leading scholar on slavery in North America, will examine how public monuments shaped perceptions of Black manhood during the Reconstruction Era.

Exploring High and Deep with Dr. Kathy Sullivan

Monday, April 14, 7:00 p.m.

Olin Theater

Dr. Kathy Sullivan, the first American woman to walk in space and a deep-sea explorer, will share her experiences as both an astronaut and oceanographer. A Q&A session and book signing will follow.

How to Attend

Community members can find more details and updates at roanoke.edu/events. These events provide a unique opportunity to engage with experts and thought leaders across various disciplines.