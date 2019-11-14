UPDATE: Police urge caution as murder suspect search continues

UPDATE: Roanoke Police say the search remains centered in the Grandin Village neighborhood for murder suspect Michael Brown. And they urge everyone to use proper precautions in their homes and vehicles. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the latest.

Herer is Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones’ 1:00 pm news conference:

PREVIOUS: State Police explosives experts are searching the RV Michael Brown was believed to be using. The vehicle was found overnight in the Grandin neighborhood, and it is being checked to determine if any explosives were inside it.

PREVIOUS: The search for a weekend murder suspect has led police to the Grandin neighborhood of Roanoke — and the closure today of all Roanoke City Schools. This comes after a caller reported a possible sighting last night of Michael Brown near Patrick Henry High School. There is a heavy police presence now throughout that neighborhood, and all Roanoke schools are closed as a precautionary measure. People living in that area are urged to shelter in place and keep their doors locked.

Police found an RV in the area that is believed to be the one Brown was using.

Michael Brown is wanted for the weekend shooting death of Rodney Brown in the Hardy area of Franklin County. The county sheriff’s office says Michael Brown is an AWOL Marine and the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in girlfriend.

