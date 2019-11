Manhunt creates disruptive day in Grandin and mixed levels of concern

| By

The search for murder suspect Michael Brown disrupted life in many ways in the Grandin Village area — and to a lesser extent, throughout Roanoke. Neighborhood residents were urged to shelter in place, some Grandin businesses closed for the day, and citizens were urged to be careful in their cars and homes. We found mixed levels of concern, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports:

11-15 Grandin Disruptions Wrap1-WEB