School closings announced ahead of 3rd day of WV teacher strike

| By

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — County education leaders across West Virginia are heeding a union call to keep schools closed during the third day of a teacher strike. On Friday, West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee said thousands of teachers were expected to return to the state Capitol in Charleston on Monday to seek help from the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice. According to the state Department of Education’s website Sunday afternoon, schools will be closed in at least 40 of West Virginia’s 55 counties Monday. Justice has signed teacher pay raises of 2 percent next year and 1 percent the following two years. But teachers, who rank 48th in the nation in pay, say the increases are too stingy. They also complain about projected increases in health insurance costs.