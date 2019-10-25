Saving the mussels: Helping during Claytor Lake level drawdown

Appalachian Power will lower the water level of Claytor Lake by five feet for much of next month. And to help the lake’s mussel population during that time, workers and volunteers will look for any that are left high and dry — and to toss them back into Claytor’s waters. Mussels are considered essential to the health of the lake.

NEWS RELEASE: Appalachian Power will lower the water level of Claytor Lake between Nov. 4 and Nov. 22 so that shoreline property owners can accomplish maintenance and construction work in the uncovered areas. The 5-foot reduction occurs from time to time in cooperation with Friends of Claytor Lake (FOCL) and Pulaski County, and is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

FERC requires that the drawdown manage potential negative effects on mussels living in the lake. Shoreline workers and volunteers will be asked to pick up and gently toss stranded mussels into the water and to document their work. Additional information about the mussel rescue effort can be found at https://focl.org/claytor-lake-2019-drawdown/

I have included two photos from the November 2017 drawdown at Claytor that shows volunteers from Appalachian Power searching exposed lake bottom for the stranded mussels. Mussels are essential to the health of the lake and other bodies of water. The photos also show how the lake is affected by a 5-foot drawdown which can be seen on the exposed docks.