Motorcycle operator dies when bike strikes deer on Blue Ridge Parkway

A Lexington man lost his life Thursday when his motorcycle collided with a deer on the Blue Ridge Parkway. The National Park Service reports it happened a few miles north of the James River. 70-year-old Gary Weade was pronounced dead at the scene.

