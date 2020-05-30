Saturday update: Roanoke Valley COVID cases

The Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 325 COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke Valley since the virus first arrived. They include 155 in Roanoke City, 104 in Roanoke County, 34 in Salem and 32 in Botetourt County. The statewide total as reported by the Virginia Department of Health is 43,611, with 1,370 confirmed or “probable” deaths, 23 of them in the Roanoke Valley. “Probable” is defined as symptomatic persons who died after known exposure to COVID-19 but were not tested or whose tests results are pending.