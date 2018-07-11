Salem man “critical” after NE Roanoke shooting

| By

Police say a man was shot in the back of the head last night in northeast Roanoke. Police identify him as 19-year-old Jacob Aldridge of Salem, and they say he is in critical condition at Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital. There was another shooting along this same block last Thanksgiving day.

From Roanoke City Police: On July 10, 2018 at around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue NE in reference to a shots fire call. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The victim – identified as 19-year-old Jacob Aldridge of Salem – was transported to Roanoke Carilion Memorial Hospital. His condition is still listed as critical at this time. Responding officers performed a search of the immediate area where the victim was located. Our Tactical Response Team evacuated the houses immediately around 1642 Eastern Avenue NE. Homeowners were allowed to return to their homes at around 8:30 a.m. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they’re asked to call our tip line at (540) 344-8500 and share what they saw. Callers can remain anonymous. You can also send an anonymous text message to 274637. Please use the keyword “RoanokePD” at the beginning of the text to make sure it’s properly sent. Reference case number 18-076345.