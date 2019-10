Salem Library begins program to help those over 55, unemployed

| By

The Salem Library begins a new program tomorrow designed to help people who may be dealing with the difficulties of being unemployed during their 50’s and older — and not yet financially able to retire. It’s called a Resilience Circle, and those joining will share strategies for dealing with their situation — and ultimately, perhaps, to help others.WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-09 Resilience Circle Wrap1-WEB

Click here for the Salem Library Resilience Circle Facebook page.