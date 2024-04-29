Safe streets for all 2024

| By

The Federal High Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Program seeks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on local roads. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno tells us Botetourt and Roanoke Counties and the Town of Vinton are working together on a comprehensive Safety Action Plan.

Links to meeting schedules and survey

https://www.botetourtva.gov/874/Safe-Streets-and-Roads-For-All-SS4A

https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/3055/Safe-Streets-and-Roads-for-All-2024-Comm

https://www.vintonva.gov/536/Safe-Streets-4-All-SS4A-Comprehensive-Sa