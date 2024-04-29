Authorities remove Virginia Tech students from Palestine protest

| By

Many Virginia Tech students were arrested last night and charged with trespassing after authorities broke up the Pro-Palestinian protest we told you about on Friday. Virginia Tech officials released a statement on situation which can be found below:

Virginia Tech’s statement on Pro-Palestinian protest on campus:

On Friday morning, protestors began to occupy the lawn of the Graduate Life Center. Virginia Tech officials informed the protestors that the gathering was in violation of University Policy 5000 (University Facilities Usage and Events). Virginia Tech values free speech and the protestors’ right to be heard, but only if the rights of others and public safety can be assured.

Through constant dialogue between university officials, the Virginia Tech Police Department, and protest organizers, we were able to maintain a safe and peaceful environment through much of the weekend.

As Sunday progressed, protestors continued to refuse to comply with policy and took further steps to occupy the lawn of the Graduate Life Center and outdoor spaces next to Squires Student Center. Given these actions by protesters, the university recognized that the situation had the increasing potential to become unsafe.

Those who gathered were advised by university officials to remove their possessions and to disperse voluntarily; those who failed to comply were then approached by Virginia Tech Police and were again asked to leave and advised that anyone who failed to comply would be charged with trespassing, in accordance with Virginia law.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., police approached protesters to ask them to disperse within five minutes. Those who remained were subject to arrest.

In the interest of public safety, the university issued a VT Alerts at approximately 10:15 p.m. asking members of the community to avoid the area.

For the safety and welfare of all students, faculty and staff, Virginia Tech requires that all members of its community comply with all university policies and the Code of Virginia.