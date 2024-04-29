Carilion stages free mental wellness workshops in May

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Carilion Clinic invites the public to “Go Green for Mental Health,” with a series of wellness workshops, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Check out dates and topics below:

May 2 – Random Rocks of Kindness: Use your creativity to paint inspirational rocks that you can place around your neighborhood or in any place in need of a little love.

May 9 – The Gut-Brain Connection: Do you know how food affects your brain? Learn more about the “gut-brain” link at this FREE workshop. Discover specific foods and eating patterns that support mental and emotional well-being. Learn to improve your mood through food.

May 16 – Planting Seeds of Hope: There are few things more hopeful than planting a seed. Learn about the healing nature of gardening and how to grow your own nutritious microgreens!

May 23 – Creating Sanctuary: We’ll discuss what you need to create a personal sanctuary space to support your health and well-being. We’ll also make sweet-smelling herbal sachets that you can use in your own space.

May 30 – Mindful Weaving: Join us for a weaving activity focused on creative mindfulness. All materials are provided. Leave the event with a beautiful, completed weaving project you can display in your space.