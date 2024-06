Rx Partnership helps Virginia’s most vulnerable get needed medicines

| By

Richmond nonprofit Rx Partnership is celebrating its 20th anniversary by furthering its mission of education. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on the RX Displays.

RxPartnership has helped increase medication access for more than 83-thousand vulnerable Virginians. The Richmond based nonprofit is celebrating its 20th anniversary. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more on a new educational program which organizations such as the Bradley free clinic can utilize.