Big drug bust in SE Roanoke

| By

(from VA State Police) The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, along with members of the City of Roanoke Violence Suppression Unit executed two narcotics search warrants in Southeast Roanoke today.

During this operation Star City Task Force members identified Nathan Shane Dooley of Roanoke, as a narcotics dealer. Special Agents and officers conducted controlled buys in which suspected Fentanyl was purchased during the operation. The search warrants were obtained and executed in the 1300 block of Dale Ave, SE, Roanoke, and 600 block of 19th Street, SE, Roanoke, by the Virginia State Police Special Operations Division.

Special Agents and officers seized 17.3 grams of suspected fentanyl, 8.4 grams of methamphetamine, 7.3 grams of an unknown powder, 14 prescription pills, and 2 firearms.

Nathan Shane Dooley, 22, and Stephanie Elaine Mills, 32, both of Roanoke, Va., were arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of Schedule 1-2 Narcotics.

Also, during the execution of the search warrants, task force members identified 2 additional individuals which were arrested on outstanding warrants from other jurisdictions. Those individuals were also taken into custody.

Dooley and Mills are currently being held at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center without bond. Additional charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office. The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task force is comprised of investigative personnel from the Virginia State Police, Roanoke City Police Department, Salem Police Department, Roanoke County Police department, and Vinton Police Department.