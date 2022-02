Rough ride: Busiest stretch of 81 to be resurfaced this spring

The barriers and construction equipment are gone, but the project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 81 is not entirely complete. It’s the two miles between 581 and Electric Road, recently widened to three lanes in each direction. VDOT says a lot of drivers have noticed the roadway surface there is rougher than normal, and that’s because the final part of the project still awaits completion. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: