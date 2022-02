Dawgs coach Dan Bremner on the Dog Days and finding consistency

With his team on a bit of a slide lately – 3 wins and 7 losses in the last 10 games – Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Dan Bremner says he’s changing things up a bit lately – with yoga and spin classes instead of just practicing on ice. He also wants to see more consistency when they drop the puck – like he saw just before this current slump. Hear more in this extended conversation below. The Dawgs have 3 home games with Pensacola this weekend: