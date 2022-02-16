Man killed, suspect arrested for Roanoke County shooting

Roanoke County police say one man is dead and another is in jail after a fatal shooting yesterday along Williamson Road. It happened on the 5400 block a little north of Hershberger Road. Officials identify the victim as 34-year-old Cody Gibson of Roanoke. Police arrested 22-year-old Brandon Dunbar of Roanoke this morning, charging him with second-degree murder and a firearms count.

NEWS RELEASE: (Roanoke County, VA—February 16, 2022) At approximately 6 p.m. Tuesday, Roanoke County police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 5400 block of Williamson Road. Arriving officers located one male victim with an apparent gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until Roanoke County Fire & Rescue arrived on scene. The victim was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died. The victim is identified as Cody Allen Gibson, 34, of Roanoke City.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect and he was taken into custody Wednesday morning by the Roanoke County Police Department and U.S. Marshals. The suspect is identified as Brandon Lee Dunbar, 22, of Roanoke City. He is charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. No further information is available at this time.