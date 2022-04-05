RoCo Police nab bank robbery suspect

An officer located the suspect vehicle on Orange Avenue and attempted to make a traffic stop. The suspect continued onto I-581 South where a pursuit ensued.

The suspect exited near Southern Hills Drive, traveling along side streets and North onto Franklin Road. He eventually came to a stop at the end of a nearby residential street in Roanoke City. The suspect exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident. An undisclosed amount of money was recovered at the scene. There were no injuries to bank employees, police officers or the suspect.

This incident is still under investigation.