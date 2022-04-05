Man arrives at hospital yesterday with gunshot wound

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On April 4 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital staff that an adult male with gunshot wounds had arrived at the hospital via personal transport. Officers immediately responded to the hospital to further the investigation. Officers were able to determine the shooting took place at a residence in the 1000 block of Fairfax Avenue NW. Further details about what led to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been located and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.