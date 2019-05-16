Rocky Mount man charged with running from traffic stop, possessing meth

A Rocky Mount man is charged with fleeing a traffic stop on foot – and possessing methamphetamines when he was caught. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened last week when a deputy on patrol noticed 32-year-old Ricky Hughes, who was wanted on a grand larceny charge. Hughes is now jailed without bond.

From the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: On May 8, 2019 just before 3:00 PM, a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was east bound in Rocky Mount on Tanyard Rd. when he observed 32-year-old Ricky L. Hughes of Rocky Mount operating a black GMC pickup. Hughes was wanted on an outstanding grand larceny charge out of Franklin County. As deputies attempted to stop Hughes, he sped into a convenience store parking lot, where he jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. Deputies pursued Hughes and were able to take him in to custody following a brief foot pursuit. Hughes was found to be in possession of a white crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. In addition to the outstanding grand larceny warrant, Hughes was charged with; possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II narcotic, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, reckless driving and eluding law enforcement. Hughes is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond.