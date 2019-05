Museum to feature program on Salem slaves who fought in civil war

The Salem Museum’s Speaker Series will feature stories of three Salem men who were slaves who fought in the Civil War. The free program will be held this Monday at 7:00 pm with Lee Haden, a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War as guest speaker. WFIR’s Bob Clark has the story:

