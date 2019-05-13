Auburn, Alabama man faces child porn charges in home town and Blacksburg

An Auburn, Alabama man faces child pornography charges in Blacksburg and his home town. Blacksburg Police were first to arrest 52-year-old William Carter Friday, and upon learning more, they contacted Auburn Police. According to the al.com website, Auburn police then began their own investigation, executing a search warrant at Carter’s home. Police say they found electronic devices containing images of child pornography.

Blacksburg Police news release: On Friday May 10, 2019, Blacksburg Police Department arrested William Matthew Carter, 52, of Auburn, Alabama for Possession of Child Pornography (Felony). He was taken before a Magistrate and released on a $3500.00 unsecured bond. Additional warrants were later obtained by Auburn Alabama Police Department and served by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. He is currently being held in Western Regional Jail on No Bond awaiting extradition on the Alabama charges.