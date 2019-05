Downtown Roanoke comedy show for adults — who can take a joke

An adult only comedy show at Lux Lounge in downtown Roanoke this weekend is not for the easily offended. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

Kristina Montuori is hoping to do about 45 minutes as the headliner, but on top of that Montuori says she is going to field questions when anyone can ask her anything:

