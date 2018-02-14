Roanoke woman wins Va. Lottery game $150,000 top prize

A Roanoke woman who went to the store to buy a bag of ice decided to purchase a Virginia Lottery “Casino Cheer” ticket at the same time. It turned out to be fortunate decision. June Whorley won the game’s $150,000 top prize.

From the Virginia Lottery: You might call it a case of being in the right place at the right time. June Whorley of Roanoke only intended to buy a bag of ice when she stopped at Wilmont Market, 3605 Shenandoah Avenue NW in Roanoke. But she also bought a Casino Cheer ticket from the Virginia Lottery. “I just happened to stop at the store and happened to have five dollars,” she said. And she just happened to win the game’s $150,000 top prize. “I started screaming!” she recalled. “My heart started burning!”

Casino Cheer is one of dozens of Scratcher games available from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $150,000. She’s the second person to claim the top prize, which means two $150,000 tickets remain unclaimed in this game. The chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 795,600. The chances of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.23. Ms. Whorley said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.