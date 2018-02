RAYSAC engages in fight against opioid abuse

| By

The Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition is part of a task force fighting the opioid abuse crisis here in the valley. More on several of RAYSAC’s initiatives from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

