Vinton shares the “LOVE” with new sculpture

Those big “LOVE” sculptures that promote tourism have popped up at locations around Virginia – now the Town of Vinton has its own custom built LOVE installation. Chasity Barbour is the facility and event manager for the Vinton War Memorial, where the town’s version was unveiled this morning. Barbour says plans for Vinton’s own LOVE sculpture started coming together about a year ago, over a beer at Twin Creeks Brewing Company – yet another good reason to visit the town.

2-14 Vinton Love Sign