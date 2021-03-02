Roanoke Valley sees slight increase in number of new coronavirus cases

The VDH is reporting another increase in the number of COVID-19 deaths across the Commonwealth with 160. According to the department’s website they are still working through a backlog of death certificates for coronavirus related deaths that occurred near the holidays. In the Roanoke Valley, health officials are attributing 2 additional deaths to Roanoke City, 4 additional deaths to Roanoke County, and 1 new death to Botetourt County. According to yesterday’s numbers there are 27 new coronavirus cases in our area: 1 new case in Roanoke City, 17 new cases in Roanoke County, 3 new cases in Salem, and 6 new cases in Botetourt County.