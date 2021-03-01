Roanoke launches Clean Streets Jingle Contest

Get your butts off the ground – cigarette butts that is, especially in downtown Roanoke. Starting today an outreach campaign that includes a jingle-writing contest about disposing of cigarette butts properly kicks off. The campaign also includes placing more cigarette butt receptacles downtown and partnering with local businesses on other creative ways to reduce cigarette litter. Leigh Anne Weitzenfeld is with the City’s Stormwater Utility department:

Click below for more information on the jingle contest:

https://roanokearts.org/jingle/