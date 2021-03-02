Northside football suspension highlights the risk of contact sports

| By

Northside High School is suspending its football season indefinitely after four players and a coach tested positive for coronavirus. The Roanoke County school’s football Facebook page says none of the team’s 42 players or five coaches are permitted back in school until contract tracing has been completed. Northside was scheduled to play Glenvar this Friday. The school asked all players to stay home today while contact tracing continues. The Vikings won’t be back on the football field until at least March 15. Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts: