Roanoke Valley home sales are poised for banner year

Roanoke Valley home sales appear likely to have their best year in well over a decade, both in homes sold and average price. With 11 months in the books, the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors reports sales are up more than 4% from the year before at this time. The average price has risen about 6 1/2%. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

