Roanoke to Install Downtown Christmas Lights, Decorations Next Week

NEWS RELEASE: The City of Roanoke will install Christmas lights and decorations in and around the Downtown area from Nov. 16 through Nov. 20, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. During this time, roads will be blocked with barricades to ensure the safety of City staff during the installation. Areas affected will include:

Jefferson Street from Elm Avenue to Salem Avenue

Campbell Avenue from 1st Street to Williamson Road

During installation, crews will try to minimize impact to residents and visitors in the downtown area.

Thank you for your patience as the City of Roanoke “decks the halls” to celebrate the holiday season!