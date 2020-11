VDH reporting 68 new coronavirus cases in the Roanoke Valley

| By

According to the latest numbers released this morning by The Virginia Department of Health there are 68 new confirmed or probable coronavirus cases, 6 new deaths and 3 new hospitalizations in the Roanoke Valley. 20 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, and 2 new deaths in Roanoke City, 30 new cases and 2 new deaths, and 1 new hospitalization in Roanoke County, 5 new cases and 2 new deaths in Salem and 13 new cases and 1 new hospitalization in Botetourt County.