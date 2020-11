Roanoke Delegate Sam Rasoul discusses Lt. Governor run, COVID-19 needs

Roanoke Democratic Delegate Sam Rasoul — who is running for the party’s Lt. Governor nomination — says now that the election’s over he hopes everyone will take COVID-19 seriously. WFIR’s Ian Price has more:

You can hear the full interview with Del. Sam Rasoul below:

