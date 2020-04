Roanoke to close all greenways in coronavirus response

Roanoke is closing all its river greenways to the public as of 8:00 am Friday. Mayor Sherman Lea says while outdoor exercise is important, the city does not want to see a repeat of the large numbers seen on greenways last weekend. City parks will remain open, but Mayor Lea says the no-more-than-10-to-a-gathering order will be enforced.

City officials say if there are continued violations of that order in city parks, further restrictions may be implemented.