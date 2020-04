Roanoke Kiwanis stills needs some funding to complete playground

The Kiwanis Club of Roanoke was “90 percent of the way” towards its $400,000 fundraising goal for the new playground it is paying for outside the new Melrose Library – before COVID-19 slowed things down, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

