Local businesses adapting to new reality says Chamber director

| By

Roanoke Valley Businesses are adapting their business models in reaction to the pandemic – restaurants are selling groceries, offering family meal deals to go and others are selling produce directly to end users with local schools shutdown. Some are going virtual – even those who teach musical instruments or give singing lessons. Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce executive director Beth Bell was live on the phone with us this morning. Hear the complete conversation with Bell below:

4-1 Beth Bell Salem-RoCo Chamber Live