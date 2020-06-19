Roanoke Rescue Mission update from CEO Lee Clark

| By

Its not only the food they serve every day and the donations taken in that are being stretched thin at the Roanoke Rescue Mission – there are less volunteers available due in large part to the coronavirus. Lee Clark is the Rescue Mission’s CEO. He says the Rescue Mission is reaching out to other groups to recruit volunteers – like young professionals who might be working from home and miss connecting with the local community. Lee Clark was live on air this morning; hear the full conversation below:

6-19 Lee Clark Live